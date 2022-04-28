BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a rematch of the 2021 Monsignor Martin championship game, Nardin and St. Mary’s squared off on Thursday afternoon.

Top of the first, the Lancers get on the board first when Anna Dovey smacks an RBI groundout to bring Bella Farina home. It’s now 1-0.

Top of the second now, Chloe Sell lays down a sac bunt to score Lauren Henrich and give St. Mary’s the 2-0 lead.

Bottom of the frame, Maddy Dehn with the chopper to first for the RBI. Molly Griffin comes home, and Nardin cuts the lead in half, 2-1.

Top of the third now, Gators showing off defensively as Erin Nuwer makes the incredible diving catch for the out. Nardin escapes the inning unscathed.

In the top of the fifth, Dovey blasts a shot over the centerfield fence for a huge two run homer. St. Mary’s jumps out to a 5-2 lead.

The Lancers hold onto the lead from there to take down Nardin 7-4 to hand the Gators their first loss of the season.