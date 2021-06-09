St. Mary’s stops Nardin’s comeback to win Monsignor Martin softball title 11-9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The final Monsignor Martin sporting event of the 2020-21 school year was the softball championship game, a matchup featuring Nardin and St. Mary’s on Wednesday afternoon.

Top of the first, Anna Dovey blasts a shot down the third base line. That would score Isabella Farina, Lancers take a 1-0 lead.

Bottom of the frame, Emily Gorman slips one up the middle, Erin Nuwer beats the throw home to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

Top of the third now, Dovey rips a triple to the left field fence to bring two Lancers home and give St. Marys the 4-1 advantage.

Next batter up, Alex Packard with the RBI groundout to score Dovey. It’s now 5-1.

After a pitching change, Ally Beardi stepped up to the plate and gets all of that ball!! That’s a three-run homer for Beardi, and the Lancers take a 9-1 lead.

The Gators would start a comeback late in the game, scoring in the 6th and 7th innings to bring the game to within two runs, but St. Mary’s holds on to top Nardin 11-9 to win the Monsignor Martin championship!