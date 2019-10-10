St. Mary’s Szablewski scores 100th career goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a record setting afternoon for St. Mary’s senior soccer player Luke Szablewski. On Wednesday, Szablewski scored 100 career goals, marking the first time in school history a student athlete has ever done that for the Lancers.

“It felt unreal, something I’ve dreamed of since I was a freshman actually,” Szablewski said after the game. “I wrote down goals when I was a freshman, things I wanted to do in high school, and this was one of them. It was just an unreal experience, getting that 100th goal felt so good.”

“We were so excited, waiting for it to happen, he’s been talking about it for weeks now, wanting it to happen but letting it happen on it’s own, but we’re just more excited for him,” Luke’s mother Leigh Szablewski said. “It’s just such an honor, and for it to never have been done before in the school history, it’s just one of those things you can’t be more proud of your kid for having a goal, and achieving it.”

Szablewski is no stranger to marking his place in the St. Mary’s record books. Last week, he broke the school record for most goals scored in a single season with his 34th, and he continues to move that marker with his 35th against Bishop Timon this afternoon.

But, he says, the record for his 100th goal surpassed the excitement to breaking the single season goal record.

“I think the 100th ranks above all of them, single season scoring record was a great accomplishment for me, I just broke that last week, but 100 goals is the biggest achievement I could make at St. Mary’s,” Szablewski said.

The Lancers have two more games to play during the regular season, and two more opportunities for Luke to score a few more goals. But now that he’s hit 100, he says his goal for the rest of the season has changed.

“I’m going to get my teammates to score a little bit!” Szablewski laughed, “Now I’m going to get to pass to them, give them a few assists, I already achieved one of my goals which was to play goalie, I did that a few games ago, and I had two saves! It was incredible! I’m just going to give my teammates a few assists, they deserve it for everything they did for me.”