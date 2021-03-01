St. Mary’s tops Will South 67-59 on Senior Night

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a sweet senior night for the five seniors on the St. Mary’s girls basketball team on Monday night as the Lancers topped Williamsville South 67-59.

After swapping baskets to open up the game, the Lancers jump out to a lead when Shay Ciezki jumps in front of a Will South pass and takes it coast to coast with the layup to give St. Mary’s the 7-4 advantage.

On the other end of the court, Amari DeBerry pulls up and banks a three pointer that’s nothing but net to cut into the Lancers lead, 12-7.

With a little over a minute left in the first, DeBerry gets picked off and the Lancers come away with points from it. Ciezki is the one with the three this time, giving St. Mary’s the 17-7 advantage.

The Billies would go on a 5-0 run to bring the game to 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, Lancers on top.

Will South comes into the second quarter fired up, and gives St. Mary’s a run for their money. Gretchen Dolan brings it down and then gets open for the massive three from the corner, the Lancers lead cut to 19-18.

Two and a half minutes left in the second, the Billies pass it around and get it to Renee Ramoni who gets the basket off the boards, giving Will South the 27-23 lead.

The Lancers would then intercept a pass from Dolan and Sydney Ottomano would take it back for the layup to keep it a two point game.

Will South kept the game in their favor at the half, leading 32-30.

St. Mary’s would put together a strong second half to regain the lead and take the win, 67-59. The Lancers move to 11-1 on the season.