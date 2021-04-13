St. Mary’s volleyball tops Mount St. Mary on senior night

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was senior night in Lancaster as the St. Mary’s girls volleyball team played host to Mount St. Mary on Tuesday evening.

First set, Emily Fischer with the hit right to Gwen McCarthy who passes it and Carson Tyler finishes with the massive spike. Lancers take a 3-1 lead early on.

A few minutes later, still a close game, St. Mary’s gets the ball back over after an amazing save. Morgan Feyko goes up for the attack but it’s blocked by the duo of Gianna Blair and Tyler! Lancers up 17-14.

After keeping it close and even taking the lead halfway through for a few points, St. Mary’s overcomes Mount St. Mary to close out the first set 25-16.

Second set action now, the Thunder sets up Fischer who finishes with a perfect hit, making it a 9-7 game, Mount St. Mary’s trailing.

From there, the Lancers put together a 10-0 run.

Late in the second, St. Mary’s sets up Samantha Garry who absolutely blasts it into the back corner off the hands of Fischer for the point. Lancers lead 19-9.

St. Mary’s goes on to win the second set 25-11. The Lancers win the third set 25-8 to complete the sweep over MSM on Senior Night.