BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the finale of an outstanding first season for head coach Ryan Gallo, the St. Mary’s boys basketball team took on Cathedral Prep in the Catholic Class B State Championship game on Saturday afternoon.

After leading the Crusaders 23-20 at the half, the Lancers opened up the third quarter on a roll, outscoring Cathedral 10-0 after trading baskets in the opening stretch that included this corner three from Will Lindstrom. Lancers up 28-23.

And a few minutes later, Lindstrom brings it down and slings it over the middle to Mossimo Moretti for the bucket from the blocks. St. Mary’s led 46-32 after three quarters.

Fourth quarter now, after the Crusaders start a comeback early in the quarter, the Lancers keep the foot on the gas. Moretti shakes off defenders down low and nails the short jumper to make it 56-46.

30 seconds left to play, off the inbounds pass Damien Keller gets the reverse layup. St. Mary’s leads 59-50.

That would be the final nail in the coffin as St. Mary’s tops Cathedral Prep 60-53 to take home the CHSAA class b state championship

“This is great. Last year, it was a rough road. The team only had one win, then we come all the way here and win the state championship. It’s big for the program, big for the school,” St. Mary’s junior Will Lindstrom said. “This season was crazy. At the beginning we were iffy, we didn’t know how it was going to go. We got a new transfer, Mossimo, he was a big help and he helped us win this. It was crazy, I can’t remember the last time the school won a state championship, so this is really great for our school, the program, our new coach. Everything changed, and it was for the better.”

“What a tremendous turnaround in a short period of time. We came from a one-win program last year to today on the cusp of a state championship. We’re so grateful to have this opportunity,” St. Mary’s head coach Ryan Gallo said. “As a first year head coach, taking over a program that struggled in the last couple years. a complete culture change, demanding a lot of accountability, and the boys bought in. I’m so proud of that end. The effort that they’ve displayed each and every day, to come out here and play a tough, physical Brooklyn team in Cathedral Prep, the boys responded in a tremendous manner.”