St. Mary’s wins Monsignor Martin girls soccer title in 4-2 victory over Nichols

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The St. Mary’s Lancers and Nichols Vikings met on the pitch in the Monsignor Martin girls soccer championship game on Wednesday night. The winner advances to the state semifinals this weekend.

Early in the first, Lancers on the offensive. Charlotte Pawli boots it up and off the bounce, Shea O’Rourke is there in front of the goal to head it into the back of the net. St. Mary’s takes a 1-0 lead.

Halfway through the first half, Mia Moore sends it up to O’Rourke who breaks a defenders ankles and beats the goalie in the corner for the second Lancer goal of the game! St. Mary’s led 2-0 at the break.

Second half action now, Nichols with the penalty kick. Charlotte Green taps it to Mirann Gacioch who makes the goalie miss to cut the Lancers lead in half. It’s now 2-1.

But 20 seconds later, Gabriella Gambino finds O’Rourke who slips past the goaltender and buries it in the back of the net to give St. Mary’s the 3-1 lead.

Just under 26 minutes left in the game, Gambino drills the PK into the net for the fourth Lancer goal of the game to make it 4-1.

Nichols would score one final goal later but the Lancers held out to win the Monsignor Martin Championship 4-2! St. Mary’s will play in the state semifinals on Saturday at 11 am at Canisius College.