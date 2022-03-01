BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The third and final game of Super Monday was the Section VI Small School Championship game between Starpoint and Grand Island.

After a scoreless first period, the Vikings get on the board first when Jamein Wright nets one to give Grand Island the 1-0 lead that they would take into the third period.

The Spartans look to tie it up on a breakaway but Evan Smith stuffs the Starpoint shot to keep it 1-0.

A few minutes later in the third, Alec Kirk breaks the seal with an incredible goal through the legs of the defender and into the top shelf to tie the game at one.

With just over four minutes left to play, Justin Bull crosses it to Kirk who snakes it through to the back of the net for the game winner.

After falling in the Section VI championship last season, Starpoint is back on top and returning to Regionals after tonight’s 2-1 Section VI championship win over Grand Island.

“It feels great. We had a slow start but we came out hard. It’s the biggest game of the year, it was a real team effort,” Starpoint junior Alec Kirk said. “Coming off that really, really hard loss last year, we knew we had a good team again going into this year. We had great captains, great leaders on the team, great coaching staff and that’s what really won us the game there.”

“Definitely feels great. I’m just glad because we worked hard all year. My defensemen blocking shots is what got us here basically,” Starpoint junior goalie Rich Gareau said.