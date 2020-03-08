Starpoint falls to Skaneateles in Far West Regional

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Starpoint Spartans making their first appearance in the Far West Regional on Saturday as Skaneateles comes to town. Winner advances to the Small School State Tournament.

First period action, Skaneateles in the offensive zone, Jack Henry sends it deep and finds the back of the net, Lakers take a 1-0 lead.

Five minutes later, Garrett Krieger straight up the middle for a top shelf goal to bring the Lakers up 2-0.

Under a minute left in the first, on the power play Charlie Russell shoots the one timer, that’s blocked but Krieger is there to bury the rebound for his second goal of the game. Skaneateles leads 3-0 at the end of the first.

Second period now, Starpoint finally finding their groove. From the faceoff circle Blake Dewey threads the needle to give the Spartans their first goal of the game. Starpoint trails 3-1.

The Lakers go on to win this one 6-1 to end Starpoint’s fantastic season. The Spartans finish the 2019-20 campaign with a 20-2-2-1 record and their first ever Section VI title.