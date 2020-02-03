Starpoint hands Grand Island their first loss of the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Starpoint Spartans and Grand Island Vikings met on the ice on Wednesday evening in a battle of two top teams.

Just under eight minutes left in the first period, Spartans in the offensive zone, Max Ciepala finds the back of the net for the goal! Starpoint takes a 1-0 lead, and that’s where the score would stay at the end of the period.

Second period action now, William Weiberg brings it around the back of the net, and after his shot was deflected by Joel Ryndak, Mitch Fusillo chips it up and in for the score to tie the game up at one a piece!

Just 21 seconds left in the second, from the face-off Joe LoBrutto rifles the rocket for the final goal of the period! Starpoint led 2-1 at the end of the second.

Grand Island’s Tyler Hunt would have himself a goal in the third, and LoBrutto and Ciepala would both score again for Starpoint as the Spartans upend Grand Island 4-2! Both Starpoint and Grand Island move to 13-1-1 on the season.