Starpoint nets two in third period to top Iroquois/Alden 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a battle between two seven-win teams on Saturday afternoon as Iroquois/Alden and Starpoint squared off at the Hockey Outlet.

Early in the first, Sam Staerker steals the Spartan pass and sends it towards the goal but that’s covered up by Rich Gareau.

A few minutes later, after the faceoff, Bobby Taylor shoots and Colby Lawrence tries to chip it in but Derek Hirsch smothers the puck for the save.

With just under six minutes left in the first, Austin Bush slips it to Lawrence who lifts it into the back of the net for the first goal of the game. Starpoint led 1-0 at the end of the period.

Second period action now, Kevin Rieman scoops up the loose puck and slaps it in and off the post to tie the game up at one a piece.

A few minutes left in the second, Rieman dangles it and Collin Harrington pops it up and in for the goal to give Iroquois/Alden the 2-1 lead after two.

The Spartans would score two unanswered goals in the third period to top Iroquois/Alden 3-2.