BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Starpoint Spartans squared off with Webster Thomas in the Division Two State Semifinals on Saturday afternoon at the HarborCenter.

Scoreless until late in the second period. Titans trying to clear it out of their defensive zone when Alec Kirk steals it and pops it into the top shelf for the first goal of the game. Starpoint takes a 1-0 lead into the third period.

But Webster Thomas ties it up in the third. Samuel Nesbitt shoots it and Jason Tucker gets his stick on it to send it into the back of the net. We’re tied up at one a piece.

The game stayed tied up until the final minute of the game when Justin Bull crosses it to Kirk for the game winning slapper into the top corner.

With the go-ahead goal, the Spartans take down Webster Thomas 2-1 and advance to the Division Two State Championship game where they will take on Pelham on Sunday at 2pm at the HarborCenter.