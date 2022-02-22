Starpoint tops Ken West 6-2 in Fed quarterfinal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a rematch of last season’s Section VI Small School Championship game, Starpoint and Kenmore West met up in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Halfway through the first, the Blue Devils get on the board when Christian Leone fields the puck in front of the net and gets the no-look goal into the bottom right corner to make it 1-0.

On the other end of the ice, Starpoint on the offensive with three different Spartans taking shots, but Max Pelino is a brick wall in between the pipes.

But a few seconds later, the Spartans get one past Pelino as William Mainstone brings it over the blue line and Alec Kirk slips it through the five hole to tie the game up at one.

Starpoint would score the next three goals and even though Ken West added their second halfway through the second period, the Spartan lead would be too much to come back from.

Starpoint tops Ken West 6-2. The Spartans advance to the Small School Semifinals.