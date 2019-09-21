Starpoint Upends West Seneca East 41-15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both Starpoint and West Seneca East head into week three undefeated, but the Spartans really controlled this game from the get-go.

Starpoint up 27-0 at the half, but the Trojans came out hot out of the break. Davare Mathis bullies his way up the middle for the big first down, and a few plays later, Brady Frys hits Anthony Sanfilippo who outstretches the ball over the goal line for the touchdown! East cutting into Starpoint’s lead 27-7.

Spartans on the move again, Aiden Davis takes the hand off and bounces to the left to pick up some big yardage before being brought down on the sideline.

And Starpoint jacks up the score even more a few plays later when Carson Marcus sends it to the end zone for another touchdown! Spartans take a 34-7 lead.

Fourth quarter now, Frys launches it up, and Mathis is there with the catch and takes it all the way in for the touchdown.

The Trojans couldn’t catch up in the fourth quarter. Starpoint comes away with a 41-15 victory to stay undefeated.