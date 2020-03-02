Starpoint wins first Section VI Fed title

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Section VI hockey finals were underway at the Key Bank Center on Saturday, and after a Cinderella season, the Williamsville South Billies squared off against the fantastic Starpoint Spartans.

Scoreless through the first period, but that changed early in the second. From the face-off, Liam Wicks brings it down low and sends it up for Mitchell Kiebala to tap right in for the first goal of the game! Billies lead 1-0.

Five minutes left in the second, on the Starpoint face-off Carmelo Martorana shoots, that’s deflected, but Justin Bull slides in to bury that into the back of the net to tie the game up at one!

Third period now, Starpoint finding their groove at the right time. Blake Dewey shoots and gets hit own rebound for the goal! Spartans take the lead for the first time in the game with six minutes left to play.

Just under three left in this one, Spartans send it behind the net, Ryan Kelly handles it and sends it to Joe LoBrutto who threads the needle for the third and final Starpoint goal!

The Spartans take down Will South with a final score of 3-1 to win their first Section VI Fed title in just their third season playing federation hockey! Starpoint wins their 20th straight game as they advance to the next round of the playoffs.