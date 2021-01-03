Starters get quality reps, backups shine in Week 17

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the week leading up to the final regular season game of the year, Sean McDermott refused to answer whether or not his starters would be getting reps in the pretty much meaningless Week 17 match up against the Miami Dolphins.

But, as many expected, the starters did in fact start for the first half of the game. And in that half, they scored 28 points, and held the Miami offense to just two field goals.

For players that just love the game of football so much, it was a solid game, and one that many players felt was helpful.

“I think it’s good, we still have a lot to work on. We still are trying to iron out some kinks, and any time you get repetitions in pads, especially late in the season, you lose some of that during practice week,” Bills center Mitch Morse said. “No one knew what the game plan was in regards to playing or not, we were all under the influence that we would be playing the whole game but then coach made some changes. There’s still a lot of meat on the bone, but it was nice to get some work done in Week 17.”

A few players did sit out in Week 17. DE Jerry Hughes, CB Tre’Davious White and DT Mario Addison did not play in the final regular season game to get some well-deserved rest.

“Some guys weren’t playing with everyone else, but at the end of the day I personally wanted to play, to go out there and work on some things, but at the same time when we’re on the football field the last thing you’re thinking about is getting hurt,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said. “Everybody was out there playing fast, having fun, that’s what you saw out there today.”

When the starters were pulled after the first half of play, the backups came in and kept the foot on the gas. In the second half, the backups scored 28 points, and absolutely dominated in all facets of the game.

“Boys are ballers, man. It’s no drop off when our starters come out. All those guys prepare extremely hard throughout the season, throughout the week, to go out there and shine when the opportunity presents itself,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “We’re lucky to have guys like that on this football team who can go in there any day, any snap who can go in there and make plays like they did today.”

“Felt like it was right, wanted to get some guys opportunities and do what we’ve been doing. I feel like we knew we were going against a good Dolphins team, wanted to get another good week of work in,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “I thought it was great to see some guys that have worked so hard, Antonio Williams, Mike Love, guys that have worked so hard all year and deserved to get out there and do a good job.”

The Bills locked up the two seed in the AFC, and will host a playoff game for the first time in 25 years with a Wild Card game on either Saturday or Sunday at Bills Stadium.