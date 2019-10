BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- First road win of the season, first MAC win of the season, and only the second ever MAC shutout on the road in UB Football history. That's what the Bulls are coming off of, a 21-0 shutout victory over Akron, in a game where the defense really shined.

Not only did the the UB defense pitch a shutout over the Zips, the D also scored the last two of three Bulls touchdowns, and both came on fumble recoveries by Ledarius Mack and Kadofi Wright.