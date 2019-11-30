Statement win or just another ‘W’ for the Bills?

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen (17) is lifted up by guard Jon Feliciano (76) after Allen ran the ball for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After dismantling and dominating Dallas in a 26-15 win on Thanksgiving, many throughout the country wondered if Thursday was a “statement win” for the team.

Here’s what players had to say when asked about it was a statement game:

QB Josh Allen: “Just number nine. Just number nine.”

WR Cole Beasley: “I don’t know. What other people think doesn’t define us. It doesn’t really matter. I know we were on the national stage today so people might say it was a statement game to show the world who we are. But, it doesn’t matter. We know who we are. And, we’re going to come in each game and battle and if other teams watch the film, they’re going to know that.”

DE Jerry Hughes: “We all watched ESPN this morning. We all saw nobody picked us to win. So, we took that as a chip on our shoulder, you know. They said the defense was going to give up X amount of points. ESPN didn’t pick us to win, NFL Network didn’t pick us to win so we can’t control what you guys want to talk about. That’s your narrative. You guys talk, we play football.”

DT Jordan Phillips: “I mean, the film spoke for itself today. We came out, did our thing, showed the world what we got — put the world on notice.”

S Jordan Poyer: “I believe so. The world didn’t believe we could come in here and do what we did today and we showed what we can do.”

DT Star Lotulelei: “I feel like that was a good team we came up against, on both sides of the ball. I feel like we came out and controlled the game for the most part. Got a good win.”