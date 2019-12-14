Steelers RB James Conner questionable, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) rushes against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After struggling with their run defense and analysts routinely saying the defense will have their hands full with another talented back, the Bills have effectively shut down Kalen Ballage, Philip Lindsey, Zeke Elliott, Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram over the course of the last four weeks.

This Sunday, the Bills could face James Conner, who will likely be back in the lineup after missing the last three games with a shoulder injury.



The running back has been a full participant in practice since Wednesday.

Conner has been a workhorse for the Black & Yellow since Le’Veon Bell departed and the Bills know if he’s on the field, he’s a tough guy to scheme for.

“He runs downhill — tough guy to bring down,” safety Micah Hyde said. “I haven’t played against him personally, just seeing him on TV and watching some games. Watching a lot of film, he sticks out. He’s a guy who runs the ball hard and it’s another situation where we’re going to have to gang tackle.

“James, he does it well. He’s an every down back,” added cornerback Tre’Davious White. “He can block, he can catch it out of the backfield and have some explosive runs.”

After practicing earlier this week, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster has been ruled out for Sunday’s night game with a knee injury. He left Thursday’s practice.

The Bills secondary is one of the best in the NFL, and their ability to shut things down on the outside could make it a long night for Pittsburgh quarterback Duck Hodges.

However, the third string quarterback has powered the Steelers to three straight wins.