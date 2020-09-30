Steelers-Titans game postponed after players test positive for COVID-19

(WIVB) — After three Tennessee Titans players recently tested positive for COVID-19, the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is being postponed.

Originally, the two teams were scheduled to play this Sunday afternoon, but in order to ensure the health of players, coaches and other personnel, it will be postponed.

In a statement released by the NFL, details about the new game time on Monday or Tuesday will be announced “as soon as possible.”

From the NFL on moving the #Titans–#Steelers game to either Monday or Tuesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Obviously something to monitor for the #Bills as they’re in Tennessee in week 5. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/VOHIr0aEcK — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 30, 2020

