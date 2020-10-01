Steelers-Titans game to be played later in the season after more positive tests

(WIVB) — Originally, it was going to be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday, but the Steelers-Titans game that was planned for this Sunday will instead be later in the season, the NFL says.

It was recently announced that three Tennessee Titans players tested positive for COVID-19. In the latest update, the NFL says another player and another personnel member also tested positive.

“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel,” the NFL wrote. “The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”

It’s not clear when the game will be played, just that it will be “later this season,” according to the NFL.

Right now, the Titans are still scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills on October 11, but that could obviously change.

