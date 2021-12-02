Stefon Diggs compares Pats CB J.C. Jackson to his brother Trevon

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson runs for a touchdown after an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – I’m sure J.C. Jackson hasn’t forgotten the last time he played the Bills and went up against Stefon Diggs.

The Bills were up 10-9 over the Patriots in the second quarter on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium when Josh Allen overthrew Diggs while he was one-on-one with Jackson. After it fell incomplete, Jackson let Diggs know it was incomplete and the two had some words.

This is the moment where J.C. Jackson poked the bear. Never poke the bear. Jackson had allowed three touchdowns all season. Stefon Diggs roasted him for two touchdowns after this. pic.twitter.com/L5sUVNcS0G — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 29, 2020

After that, Diggs scored three straight touchdowns, beating Jackson on a couple of them.

Diggs had nine catches for 145 and those three touchdown catches in that game as the Bills won 38-9. But this is a different scenario as the Patriots are in first place in the division now after winning six straight games, their defense being a big reason for that.

Jackson is second in the NFL with seven interceptions behind Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, Stefon’s brother who says the two defensive backs are very similar.

“He gets his hand on the ball, he’s getting his hands on the ball, he’s active kind of like my little brother. They like ball hogs, if the ball’s around they’re gonna grab it,” Diggs said on Thursday after practice.

This will be one of the most interesting and important match ups in the game. I wouldn’t be surprised if Jackson shadows Diggs for a good portion of the game. In New England’s past four games, Jackson has four interceptions while Diggs has four touchdowns in Buffalo’s last three games so this should be a good one.

“If you look at the past few games Stefon Diggs is having a lot of success and we’re gonna need him going forward but they’ve done some things in the past where they try to double your best guy or maybe double your number two and again, he’s got J.C. Jackson on him who’s a phenomenal player,” Allen said after practice on Thursday.

“We’re just gonna have to adjust on the fly, whatever they plan on doing and we’re gonna find out hopefully in the first quarter and we gotta go out there and make some plays.”