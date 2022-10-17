KANSAS CITY (WIVB) – There are many parallels between the Bills signing Von Miller and the team trading for Stefon Diggs.

Both were two of the biggest moves in franchise history, both players were brought in to be the difference maker on that side of the ball and both happened almost two years apart to the day. The Bills traded for Diggs on March 20th, 2020 while they signed Miller on March 16th, 2022.

And both players did exactly what they were brought in to do in a 24-20 win over the Chiefs and that’s make game-changing plays in big games.

Diggs ended with 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown while Miller had four tackles and two sacks. Diggs touchdown came with 7:02 left in the third quarter as the Bills scored on their first drive of the second half.

“In those moments you want the game to be on you, you want your quarterback to trust you so it actually gives me a level of comfort and actually puts me in a different space mentally that I’m out here for a purpose, I’m out here for a reason, he’s counting on you,” Diggs said after the game.

While the game-winning touchdown wasn’t to Diggs, he still played a huge role in that final drive. The Bills went 76 yards on 12 plays capped off by Josh Allen’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox. Of those 12 plays, Allen threw to Diggs four times and caught three for 34 yards, one of those catches came on 3rd and 2.

“Josh has that energy that makes you want to play harder, makes you want to get open to catch the ball from him so it’s the opposite of feeling pressure because pressure is something that you’re not really ready for, some people call it like good pressure but for me I just feel like it puts me in the right mental space of he’s counting on me and I’m ready,” Diggs said.

“When you get to that point in a game you gotta trust the guys that you rock with and he is who he is for a reason. He works his tail off and does all the right things, we love him for that,” Josh Allen said in his post game press conference.

"You want your quarterback to trust you so it actually gives me a level of comfort and actually puts me in a different space mentally that I'm out here for a purpose, I'm out here for a reason."



Stefon Diggs on Josh Allen's trust in him during big moments in a game. pic.twitter.com/Nc11rbuNVl — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 17, 2022

The chemistry between Allen and Diggs has only continued to grow now in year three together. Through week six, Allen leads the league in passing yards with 1,980 and has 17 touchdown passes tied for most in the league with Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile Diggs is second in receiving yards with 656 and second in touchdown catches with six, only one behind Travis Kelce.

“We see it every single game, every quarter, those two making plays that it’s almost not surprising at this point. I mean they make incredible plays every game but we’re so used to it now it’s like ‘oh there’s Josh and Stef making another incredible play’ and Josh hurdling people yet again, scares me but it works so yeah, it’s fun being teammates with those guys,” Dawson Knox said after the game.

And while the Bills game-winning touchdown came with just 1:04 left in the game, they knew there was something different this time around that history wouldn’t repeat itself.

“We’re prepared, we’ve been there before, we’ve battled through the storm multiple times good and bad. Sometimes it didn’t really go our way so as far as like us having the poise and having that energy of we got it,” Diggs explained.

After the Bills’ final touchdown drive, Diggs went to Miller and said “finish the game”. And the night before they looked to the 1992 U.S. Men’s Basketball team that won gold at the Olympics.

“We had watched basketball, the dream team last night as far as like somewhat of a motivational and kind of put us in the headspace of we’re ready for the moment, you know the guys that are called upon when it’s time they’re gonna show up and they did,” Diggs said.

“I mean I don’t want to compare us to the dream team, that was a hell of a team but Von is that guy that we’ll lean on and those players that we needed to make big plays when it matters most and he did that.”