Stefon Diggs does Stefon Diggs things once again in blowout win over Saints

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) is stopped by New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS (WIVB) – Things started rolling early for the Bills in a 31-6 win over the Saints on Thanksgiving in New Orleans and even though the score was a blowout, they did have to overcome some adversity in this game.

After the Bills defense forced a three and out on the Saints’ opening drive, Josh Allen and the Bills offense took advantage and struck first as they marched down the field capped off by a Dawson Knox seven-yard touchdown. But the rest of the first half wasn’t nearly as successful.

Their next series they punted then had to settle for a field goal on the following drive. It got worse as Allen was intercepted on back-to-back possessions to close out the first half as the Bills took just a 10-0 lead at halftime.

The start of the third quarter was the exact opposite as the Bills found the end zone on back-to-back drives, first on a five-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs, then Knox scored again, this time on a 24-yard play.

“It was a good night, getting the victory by any means, still some things to clean up and we’ll look at that on tape and learn from it but happy for how our guys responded from a short week and a tough loss on Sunday,” Allen said following the game.

“As you can hear the music’s loud and guys are celebrating a little bit and it’s hard to win in this league. We’re not gonna apologize for winning the way we do and happy that our guys came out and played the way they did.”

It’s the first time this season the Bills won the game having lost the turnover battle as New Orleans only had one giveaway when Jordan Poyer intercepted Trevor Siemian with 7:07 left in the game. And while most times the team that wins the turnover battle also wins the game, this shows the kind of response and bounce back it took for the Bills to overcome that rough ending to the first half.

Once again Diggs showed why he’s not only the Bills’ top wide receiver but one of the best play makers in the league with that beautiful route on the touchdown. I mean this is just stupid good:

And there’s a very specific, very well-thought out name to that route:

“Diggs get open, basically,” Allen laughed.

“He’s a route technician, I think everybody knows that. I don’t know what you’re supposed to do when you’re out there with him because one he’s very smart with the way he sets you up, the quickness and the speed out of his cuts it’s pretty unbelievable so I saw him open and I just tried to get it to him as quickly as possible before he got out too wide,” Allen explained.

Diggs finished with seven catches for 74 yards and as I said earlier in the week, good things happen when Diggs gets involved early and often and has a chance to make a play on the ball.