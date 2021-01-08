Stefon Diggs named AP First Team All-Pro

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Dec. 13, 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was named First Team All-Pro by the Associated Press on Friday, marking the first time in franchise history a wide receiver made the First Team list.

Diggs leads the league in receptions with 127, and yards with 1,535. Diggs also set the franchise record for receptions and yards with those numbers. The Bills have never had a receiver lead both categories in a single season.

On top of leading the league in multiple categories, including most yards by a receiver in their first year with a new team, Diggs also tied a franchise record for most 100-yard games by a receiver in a single season with his seven in 2020.

A few other Bills made the All-Pro list for 2020. Quarterback Josh Allen was named Second Team All-Pro. Wide Receiver Cole Beasley was named Second Team All-Pro. Cornerback Tre’Davious White was named Second Team All-Pro. Wide Receiver Andre Roberts was named Second Team All-Pro.