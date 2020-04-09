Stephen and Lindsey Hauschka team up with The Grange to donate 500 meals to WNY hospitals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Even though he’s across the country during the offseason, Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka continues to give back to Western New York first responders during the COVID-19 crisis.

Stephen and his wife Lindsey teamed up with The Grange Community Kitchen in Hamburg to donate 500 meals to the healthcare workers at local hospitals on Monday, April 6th.

“It sort of just dawned on me in a way to help the hospitals in Buffalo, and The Grange is a small business and I know they had started this awesome takeout for people, but of course it’s hard on small businesses right now so I thought maybe we could work with them and we could send some meals to the doctors and nurses and medical staff at a couple different hospitals in Buffalo and partner with The Grange,” Lindsey Hauschka said. “Caryn and Brad were amazing and immediately jumped on board and were super generous and everything. Just working with the Bills, figuring out what the best hospitals for these meals to go to, it was seamless in the end. We were able to send 500 meals in the end to medical staff at ECMC and Buffalo General.”

“We still have about two-thirds of our staff working at The Grange and the support from Steve and Lindsey was invaluable and helped us keep things going with our curbside takeout. We have a bunch of different things we’re doing here at the Grange, keeping a positive aspect going in the community, I think it helps people in the Southtowns get through this in a small way,” The Grange owner Brad Rowell said. “Steve and Lindsey donating to us and helping the hospitals was really important to us and we’re really grateful for that.

The Hauschka’s have been diligent about donating to charity ever since arriving in Buffalo, and with the Coronavirus taking a toll on healthcare workers around the country, they knew they had to do something to help out.

“It’s an interesting time as an athlete, just anybody in society right now they’re doing much less, kind of hit the pause button, but the first responders and people working in the hospitals right now, they’re going overtime,” Stephen Hauschka said.” This isn’t a break for them, they’re working so hard right now, so it kind of just started as a way like how can we show appreciation for those people that are helping out like that? We love Buffalo, it’s such a special community, it’s a smaller community too, so it’s much easier to meet people there and get close to the community there.”

The Hauschka’s are not the only Bills that are helping through the crisis, though. Former captain and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and his wife Manjanique have scheduled a delivery for next week through The Grange, as well as head coach Sean McDermott and his wife Jamie the following week.