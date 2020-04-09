Stephen Hauschka training for season, excited about adding Stefon Diggs

Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka looks after a field goal during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Lindsey Hauschka joked that her husband, Stephen, must have known they were going to be quarantined because of how much gym equipment he has in their house.

“Steve has all the equipment, he was prepared for this,” Lindsey laughed.

In all seriousness, it is extremely beneficial for a player like Stephen Hauschka to have as much equipment as possible given everything going on as he tries to prepare for his fourth season with the Buffalo Bills.

“I have a great gym setup at my house with a Pilates reformer, I have kettle bells, I have all the equipment that I need so I can prepare here just as well as I could anywhere I’m fortunate to have all that stuff,” Stephen Hauschka said.

When it comes to training during this pandemic, kicker is probably the easiest position to adapt to social distancing guidelines but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t affected Hauschka’s training.

“Normally I would start kicking right around now and I’ll probably start kicking soon but it’s mostly training right now,” Hauschka explained.

But he says there are some bright spots to this kind of training.

“Preparing for an unknown date is an interesting challenge, it’s something that I haven’t had before. It’s a time to take a step back a little bit and really train and focus on weakness. It seems like there’s a ton of time in the offseason every year but you always end up coming back and there’s training with the team and running and kicking and all this stuff so it’s nice to be able to have time to focus on myself,” Hauschka said.

When the Bills finally do come back together as a team, Josh Allen will have his new weapon in wide receiver, Stefon Diggs who the Bills traded for last month.

Diggs is a huge addition for the Bills offense and should provide a spark right away, something that GM Brandon Beane wanted rather than draft a rookie with that first-round pick and get him up to speed. Getting Diggs provided the Bills with a receiver ready to make an immediate impact, and step in day one.

“As a fan of the Bills I’m super excited because that’s just more excitment for me on the football field. I love going out there and the more plays I get involved in, the more exciting the games are for me. To have an explosive offense is something that’s really exciting to be a part of as a fan and also as a player so I’m excited for that,” Hauschka said.

But for now, it’s a waiting game.

“At the end of the day whenever we get back to work we’re going to have to put in a lot of hard work and probably in a short amount of time and gel together and come together and then go through a lot of challenges too. It’s not just like you create this thing and then it’s ready to go. There’s a lot of challenges, and up’s and down’s and it’s really how the team responds as a group of guys to all those challenges so you can’t just assume it’s all going to work out perfectly but if you get a really strong, resilient group that responds to all those challenges that’s a group that can go all the way,” Hausckha explained.

Go all the way. Music to Bills Mafia’s ears.