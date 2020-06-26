Super Bowl champ Demone Harris prepares for second season with Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs’ Demone Harris (52) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs’ defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – While there are so many restrictions and modifications in place for NFL training camps coming up, one thing COVID-19 can’t change is Demone Harris’ title of “Super Bowl Champion”.

“It was one of the greatest experiences of my life. Just very blessed and fortunate to experience that. It was just surreal and you dream about that as a kid and then to actually live through it, go through the process of it happening, it was a great time,” Demone Harris said on a zoom call with News 4 Sports.

In February, the Bishop Timon-St. Jude and University at Buffalo grad won the Super Bowl in his first season as Kansas City’s back-up defensive end.

During the playoffs, he saw the most action in the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional round against Houston. He also saw playing time in the AFC Championship game against Tennessee. Harris was on the active roster for the Super Bowl but didn’t get any snaps.

Although, he did make solid contributions on the field during the postgame celebrations.

Demone Harris making snow angels…I mean confetti angels after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl against the 49ers. (Photo provided by Demone Harris)

“I didn’t even plan on it at all, it was just kind of spontaneous. You just see the confetti flying everywhere and there’s just such high emotions. I just dropped down and did like confetti angels, I don’t know but it was fun. Everybody got a real good kick out of it and my family and everybody they said “oh my gosh I saw you on TV doing snow angels”. I didn’t even know they were on me and filming or anything at the time but it was a funny moment,” Harris said laughing.

Harris is getting ready for his second season with the Chiefs after signing with Kansas City last November. And even though he’s only been in the NFL for two years, this is his third team. He first signed with Tampa as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent most of that season on the Bucs’ practice squad.

After Tampa cut him in 2019, he signed with the Ravens in October 2019 and a month later, Kansas City signed him off Baltimore’s practice squad. He made his Chiefs’ debut last December against New England and ended the year with four tackles.

Now he hopes his journey to this point will help those who are looking to make it in the NFL.

“There’s definitely no blueprint to it. Everyone’s situation is different but with me it was always being consistent with my work ethic and things like that you know trying to stay dedicated and being adaptable to change especially with my situation. Guys that aren’t in the league but are trying to get in the league, just keep working hard and when you get your chance and opportunity take full advantage of it,” Harris explained.

Demone Harris with the Lombardi Trophy at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. (Photo provided by Demone Harris)

Harris and the Chiefs now turn their attention to training camp that will most likely start at the end of July. And that’s when Harris will try to prove to Andy Reid and the rest of Kansas City’s coaching staff that he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster once again.

“I can be an asset to the team and do what I can to help us win ball games. I want to be part of the Chiefs this season and I just gotta go out and prove it. I know I can play football and I had a different route than most other people but I’m here for a reason, I’m here to saw that I can play and I can’t wait to prove it,” Harris said.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Tyrann Mathieu #32 and Demone Harris #52 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

And having the best of the best offensive players to go against in practice certainly helps to elevate your game.

“It makes you better, you get to go against the best every day and then you see those guys on game day what they do, what do to other defenses it’s like wow. You appreciate having an offense like that because it puts less pressure on the defense,” Harris said.

Even after becoming a Super Bowl champ, Harris never forgets his roots.

“At UB I really learned how to be a pro before I was a pro you know taking care of what I need to take care of, watching film, you know be disciplined and studying my plays and things like that so that’s a lot of what I learned form UB,” Harris explained.

And he still keeps tabs on his college team and was especially excited after Lance Leipold and the Bulls won the program’s first bowl game against Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl last season.

“The sky’s the limit for UB and I’m excited.”

Harris certainly takes pride in being a UB alumnus but also a Western New York native.

“It’s an amazing honor, you don’t take it for granted and you just really try to make everyone proud. Moments like that, winning the Super Bowl that makes them proud and going out and performing well and being able to say “wow that’s our guy out there” in the NFL and he’s doing this or that it’s something people from Buffalo and Western New York take pride in so I’m happy to be that guy for them,” Harris said.

And Harris will get his chance to play in his hometown on October 15th when the Chiefs come to Orchard Park to play the Bills on Thursday Night Football.

“Hopefully we can get fans in the stadium by then but I’m excited to come to Buffalo even though I wish the stadium could be packed you know hopefully we can get some of our Buffalo fans in there so I’m excited for that game for sure,” Harris said.