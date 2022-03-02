INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WIVB) – While their paths never crossed until now, Sean

McDermott and Joe Brady have made similar stops during their football playing

and coaching careers with the latest being in Buffalo.

The Bills hired Brady as their quarterbacks coach to replace Ken Dorsey who

was promoted to offensive coordinator when Brian Daboll left for the Giants

head coaching job. Most recently Brady was offensive coordinator for the

Panthers during the 2020 season and most of 2021 before he was fired in early

December.

The other similarity between McDermott and Brady is they both played at

William & Mary in college. Brady was a wide receiver from 2009 to 2012

while McDermott was a safety at William & Mary and was named a team captain

his senior season in 1997. And that connection is something McDermott doesn’t

forget to remind people about when talking about Brady.

“First of all he’s a William and Mary grad,” McDermott laughed at

the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

While the two never overlapped at William & Mary or in Carolina,

McDermott knew about Brady’s reputation around the league.

“You have a chance in this profession to watch people from afar

somewhat and watch the work they do and of course you watch what he did at LSU

and I knew his name coming through the ranks that he did at William & Mary

and what he did after in his post grad years in terms of his coaching career,

his early coaching career and who he spent time with,” McDermott

explained.

“This is not an offense that Joe has run before but Joe’s a bright

mind, heard very good things about him. Obviously great history in college and

with Carolina his first year they did some really good things. I don’t know

what happened specifically. We didn’t get into a lot of that in the

process,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said at the NFL Combine.

Before his time with the Panthers, Brady was LSU’s passing game coordinator

and wide receivers coach when the Tigers finished with a perfect season, won

the National Championship and quarterback Joe Burrow Heisman Trophy.

“You’re talking about by all accounts a smart guy that works hard and

so when you combine those two things which is a big part of some of the

decisions that went into those other hires as well.”

“Being around him for the last few weeks, he’s very humble, for someone

who’s had his success, very humble, wants to come learn new ways and then I

know Ken Dorsey’s gonna ask Joe ‘hey how do you see things?’, ‘what’s a way you

guys called this or a way to beat this coverage’ or anything that’s going

on,” Beane explained.

And that ability for Dorsey to bounce ideas off Brady is huge considering

Dorsey has never called plays before and Brady has.

“I think that’s an important quality right, in the staff that we we put

together around Ken. I’ve been in that position before and there’s no

substitute for experience like in many of the jobs that we are in. Ken is

prepared, he’s well equipped, he’s seen it through the players’ eyes as I say,

seen it through the eyes of the helmet, he’s now seen it for a number of years

through the coaching lens and so I think he’s gonna do a great job,”

McDermott said.

“In addition to that, his familiarity with Josh, Josh’s familiarity

with Ken but there is the element of ‘hey what happens in the office and hey

I’ve got a guy next to me that has experience that’s called plays.’ So I think

that’s a big component as well.”