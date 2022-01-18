Sweet Home girls hold on to top Will East 56-49

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 8-2 Sweet Home hosted 6-4 Will East in a Tuesday night ECIC girls basketball matchup.

Late in the first, Sam Fix gets it on her way in and sinks the short jumper to give the Panthers the 16-10 lead.

With just seconds left in the quarter, Brielle Wark pops it to Emily Wendt who gets the buzzer beater basket. Will East trails 19-12 at the end of the first.

Second quarter now, Giuliana Jackson gets it at the line and banks the bucket. It’s now 22-21.

On the other end of the floor, Krissy Baker gets a buzzer beater off the boards of her own. Sweet Home led 26-23 at the half.

The game stayed close all the way through to the end, but Sweet Home would go on to beat Will East 56-49.