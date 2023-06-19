BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Syracuse Orange are squeezing in a number of Western New York opponents on its first non-conference schedule under new men’s basketball coach Adrian Autry.

Local rivals Niagara and Canisius both will play at Syracuse for the first time in 41 seasons, while the Orange also will bring in Division II Daemen to JMA Wireless Dome for an exhibition game.

Canisius visits the dome for the first time in 11 years, opening its season Nov. 8. Niagara makes its third trip in five years under coach Greg Paulus, a Syracuse native, to meet the Orange on Dec. 21. Daemen’s exhibition game is Oct. 27.

Syracuse fans cheer during the second half against Notre Dame in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2005. Syracuse University broke its on-campus single-game attendance record with 33,199 spectators eclipsing the old record of 33,071 set against Rutgers on March 9, 2003. Syracuse won, 60-57. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli)

Following the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim after 47 years, Autry, a former Syracuse player, takes over a team that finished 17-15 last season. Boeheim went 31-0 in his career against Canisius and Niagara.

Syracuse has won 21 consecutive meetings with Canisius since an 80-76 loss on Feb. 15, 1975 at Memorial Auditorium, and 10 in a row against Niagara since a 59-57 loss on Feb. 25, 1976 at Niagara Falls Convention Center.

Daemen lost 90-71 in a preseason game at Syracuse in 2019.

Syracuse’s history playing WNY teams dates back to before Boeheim’s playing career. The Orange are 55-28 all-time against Niagara in a series that dates back to 1910, and 46-24 against Canisius since 1955.

The Orange last played two WNY opponents in 2019 (St. Bonaventure, Buffalo) but hasn’t met two of the historic Little Three rivals since hosting Canisius and St. Bonaventure in 2006.