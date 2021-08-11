Syracuse University retires jersey of UB Women’s Basketball Coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Syracuse University jersey of UB Women’s Basketball Coach Felisha Legette-Jack is being retired.
Legette-Jack is Syracuse’s first female basketball player to have her jersey retired. The University at Buffalo Women’s Basketball team posted a video showing the moment the coach found out she was being honored.
Legette-Jack responded on Twitter with the following message:
