Syracuse University retires jersey of UB Women’s Basketball Coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Syracuse University jersey of UB Women’s Basketball Coach Felisha Legette-Jack is being retired.

Legette-Jack is Syracuse’s first female basketball player to have her jersey retired. The University at Buffalo Women’s Basketball team posted a video showing the moment the coach found out she was being honored.

The moment when you find out you will be the first women’s basketball player to have your jersey retired at Syracuse 🧡💙



Congratulations @UBCoachJack on this tremendous honor! pic.twitter.com/17yaL4CvSI — UB Women's Hoops (@UBwomenshoops) August 11, 2021

Legette-Jack responded on Twitter with the following message:

As the #33 is lifted into the rafters, so will the Legette and Jack name and the City of Syracuse where I was raised. Undoubtedly, every teammate that I had the honor of playing with and EACH SU WBB Player. We Fight On! 🍊🙏🏽💯 https://t.co/CsI2fc69ou — Felisha Legette-Jack (@UBCoachJack) August 11, 2021