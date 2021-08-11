Syracuse University retires jersey of UB Women’s Basketball Coach

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NCAA Buffalo Basketball_1527624741670

Buffalo head coach Felisha Legette-Jack speaks during a women’s NCAA college basketball tournament press conference in Albany, N.Y., Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Syracuse University jersey of UB Women’s Basketball Coach Felisha Legette-Jack is being retired.

Legette-Jack is Syracuse’s first female basketball player to have her jersey retired. The University at Buffalo Women’s Basketball team posted a video showing the moment the coach found out she was being honored.

Legette-Jack responded on Twitter with the following message:

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now