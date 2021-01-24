Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl

(CBS NEWS) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game 31-26 on Sunday to advance to Super Bowl 55. The game is scheduled to be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, making this the first time in Super Bowl history that one of the competing teams will be playing in their home stadium.

The last time a team competing for the NFL championship played in their home stadium was in 1966, when the Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field, one season before the start of the Super Bowl era.

Twice in Super Bowl history, California teams have played in the same city as their home field, but in a different venue. The Los Angeles Rams, who at the time called the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home, played at the Rose Bowl in Super Bowl 14. The San Francisco 49ers played at Stanford Stadium in Super Bowl 19, but their home games were played at Candlestick Park.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who played with the New England Patriots for 20 seasons, led Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl appearance since they won it in 2003. Until this season, that was Tampa Bay’s only Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Brady will be appearing in his 10th Super Bowl, having already won six, both high marks for any player in NFL history.

Sunday’s NFC championship game was played in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as the Packers had secured the top seed in the conference during the regular season. The Bucs are the fourth wild card team since 1990 to make it to the Super Bowl, according to CBS Sports.

Tampa Bay will take on the winner of AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. That game airs Sunday night on CBS. Super Bowl 55 will be played on Sunday, February 7 and broadcast by CBS.