Taron Johnson & Andre Roberts won’t play Vs. Giants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Wide receiver and kick returner Andre Roberts will miss his second straight game with a quad injury, the Bills announced on Friday.

Roberts sat out of the team’s 17-16 victory over the New York Jets with the same injury.

Cornerback Taron Johnson, who left Sunday’s game against the Jets in the third quarter with a hamstring injury, will also miss the Bills’ Week 2 showdown with the New York Giants.

Continuing to work back from a broken foot, tight end Tyler Kroft is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.