Taron Johnson’s pick six galvanizes sputtering Bills offense

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and returns it for a 51-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s offense struggled to get anything going in the early part of Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Just three points in the first half and two turnovers dug them into a 7-3 hole late in the second quarter. Then came a major spark in the form of Taron Johnson.

Buffalo’s defensive back intercepted a Ben Roethlisberger pass and returned it for a touchdown, providing the bills with a 9 to 7 lead going into halftime.

“It’s really no surprise Taron made that play,” defensive back Levi Wallace said. “He’s one of the best nickel corners in the league so you’re not really surprised by it.”

“I thought it was a pivotal moment in the game,” head coach Sean McDermott said.

“[The defensive backs] had a great week of preparation and it showed,” defensive lineman Jerry Hughes said. “Getting their hands on balls and making it count and getting it into the end zone. That’s one thing that [Defensive Coordinator Leslie] Frazier challenged us on this week, that we’re getting turnovers, he wanted to see somebody get into the end zone and for Taron to do that with that play just because we’ve seen him work on the jugs machine getting that ball and knowing what to do with it, it was great.”

“It just energized the whole team,” Wallace said.

That pick six seemed to give some life to the Buffalo offense in the second half. They came out and scored right away on the first drive of the third quarter, then came right back and scored again to immediately jump to a 23-7 lead just eight minutes into the third quarter.

“It was unbelievable,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “To go into the locker room and be able to double dip like that after scoring a field goal, nine points in the span of a couple of minutes right before the half, that was huge for us. Understanding that no matter how bad the first half went for us, we were still up by two points, we were able to play with some confidence going into the third quarter. Hats off to [Taron Johnson] and our defense for stepping up the way that they did. “

It was part of an overall solid performance for the Bills. They held the Steelers to just 224 yards, and aside from a short-field touchdown after a fumble, the defense only gave up eight points on the night. Levi Wallace had an interception of his own that sealed the game.

This defense’s ability to help the offense goes back to what Sean McDermott says is “complementary football.”

“On defense, now we’re not trying to get picks, we are trying to get touchdowns,” Wallace said. “Now we have another goal now that Taron started it off, the offense sees that energy the defense is playing with and then they go out there and score and then we get energy from them it’s just a back-and-forth thing. What we stress here is complementary football. That’s Buffalo Bill football.”

Buffalo's defense also held the Steelers to just 1-for-10 on third downs in the win. The Bills move to 10-3 and face the Denver Broncos next Saturday.