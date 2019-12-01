Tavares’ snipe sinks Sabres in OT

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) and Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – John Tavares ripped a shot over the shoulder of Carter Hutton in overtime to secure a 2-1 overtime win and split the first two games of the storied rivalry between the Leafs and Sabres.

Buffalo beat Toronto 6-4 on Friday.

Rasmus Ristolainen provided the lone goal for the Blue & Gold, who have not won back-to-back games since winning three straight games against Los Angeles and San Jose in mid-October.

Scoreless after the first period, William Nylander opened the scoring, feathering a backhanded attempt past Hutton to give Toronto a 1-0 lead.

Still trailing 1-0 in the third period, Ristolainen bullied his way through the blue paint to pull Buffalo even with his second marker of the season.

Buffalo will look to get back in the win column on Monday when it hosts the New Jersey Devils.