BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In this week’s Throwback Thursday, we head to Week 3 of the 1985 season.

In his third career game in Buffalo, wide receiver Andre Reed would finally reach pay dirt.

Trailing 17-7 against the New England Patriots in the 4th quarter, Reed would be on the receiving end of an 18-yard touchdown from Vince Farragamo to pull the Bills within 17-14.

It would the first TD of his Hall of Fame career.

The Bills would lose 17-14.