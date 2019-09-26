TBT – Jerry Butler becomes first player to have 4 reception TDs in a game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For this week’s Throwback Thursday, we head back to Week 4 of the 1979 season.

Facing the New York Jets and trailing in the second quarter, Joe Ferguson and Jerry Butler teamed up for scores of five and 75-yards as Buffalo closed to within 24-19 of Gang Green before halftime.

In the second half, the two would continue to torch the Jets’ secondary, connecting for two more scores as the Bills opened up a 33-24 lead.

Butler would become the first player in team history to have four reception touchdowns in a game, which helped power the Bills to a 46-31 win.