BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Week 1 of the 1986 season, future Hall of Famer Jim Kelly made his NFL debut with the Bills as Buffalo hosted the New York Jets.

Kelly threw his first career touchdown to running back Greg Bell to give the Bills a 7-0 lead.

His next would come in the fourth quarter as he connected with Andre Reed for a 55-yard score to once again give Buffalo the lead, 17-14.

Kelly would throw his final TD of the game to tight end Pete Metzelaars in a 28-24 loss.