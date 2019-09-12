TBT – Jim Kelly throws 6 TDs vs. Steelers in Week 2 of 1991 season

29 Sep 1991: Quarterback Jim Kelly of the Buffalo Bills passes the ball during a game against the Chicago Bears at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills won the game, 35-20. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In this week’s Throwback Thursday, we take a look back a the Bills’ Week 2 over Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1991 season.

#TBT – #Bills QB Jim Kelly throws 6 TDs vs. the Steelers in Week 2 of the 1991 season — a 52-34 win @news4buffalo #ThrowbackThursday



📸: AP/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/cd78tSi8pY — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) September 12, 2019

In their second game of the season, quarterback Jim Kelly set a team single game passing record with six touchdowns in a 52-34 win.

In the first quarter, Kelly connected with future Hall of Fame wide receiver James Lofton on a 53-yard touchdown to put the Bills out front 7-nothing.

In the second, Kelly would hook up with Don Beebe twice as Buffalo extended its lead to 24-3 over the Steelers.

Andre Reed would be on the receiving end of Kelly’s fourth touchdown on the day, a 14-yard strike to make it a 31-10 ball game in the third quarer

As the Steelers closed to within 31-27, like they did in the second, Kelly and Beebe would once again electrify the crowd at Rich Stadium with two more touchdowns, as the Bills pulled away to improve to 2-0 on the year.

