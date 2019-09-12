TBT – Jim Kelly throws 6 TDs vs. Steelers in Week 2 of 1991 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In this week’s Throwback Thursday, we take a look back a the Bills’ Week 2 over Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1991 season.
In their second game of the season, quarterback Jim Kelly set a team single game passing record with six touchdowns in a 52-34 win.
In the first quarter, Kelly connected with future Hall of Fame wide receiver James Lofton on a 53-yard touchdown to put the Bills out front 7-nothing.
In the second, Kelly would hook up with Don Beebe twice as Buffalo extended its lead to 24-3 over the Steelers.
Andre Reed would be on the receiving end of Kelly’s fourth touchdown on the day, a 14-yard strike to make it a 31-10 ball game in the third quarer
As the Steelers closed to within 31-27, like they did in the second, Kelly and Beebe would once again electrify the crowd at Rich Stadium with two more touchdowns, as the Bills pulled away to improve to 2-0 on the year.
