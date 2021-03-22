TE Jacob Hollister excited to reunite with QB Josh Allen in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s already chemistry with Josh Allen and new Bills tight end Jacob Hollister and the two haven’t even stepped on the field yet together in Buffalo.



Hollister signed a one-year deal with the Bills after spending the past two seasons with the Seahawks. But now he’s reunited with Allen and are hoping they can build off of that connection they had during their time playing together at Wyoming.

“I think it will help us out a lot. Obviously that was close to five years ago but at the same time Josh is just a baller so I love playing with him and honestly that was a huge deciding factor for me coming here was getting to play with him again,” Hollister said on a zoom call with reporters on Monday.

“He’s that type of guy that you feel confident in the huddle with, he’s hilarious and I’m excited to play with him again. It will be a great time.”

He also picked Allen’s brain before making the decision final.

“I talked to Josh the day before I committed to signing here and he had nothing but amazing things to say so I just thought with the situation signing a one-year deal I was really excited to do it,” Hollister explained.

So besides playing with Allen again, why Buffalo? As we’ve heard many players say when talking about signing or re-signing with the Bills, the world culture came up.

“Talking to my agent it just seemed like the best situation when it came to the culture and really just the type of building you want to be in,” Hollister said.

Even this year’s past meeting between the Bills and Seahawks where Buffalo won, 44-34 had an impact in the decision.

“And I kind of experienced that honestly when I was here playing this year with Seattle, you kind of realize that playing throughout the game just that the players were really close, the coaches were really close with the players. It just seemed like a great place to be.”