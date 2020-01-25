Team chemistry to thank for fantastic Billies season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “We’re off to a great season so far, I love the team, I love the guys, everyone’s got a pretty good chemistry,” Williamsville South senior forward Ben Carey said. “Hopefully we keep this streak going.”

“Great” is an understatement to describe the way the Williamsville South Billies have attacked this hockey season. Sitting pretty at 11-2-2 with just five games left in the regular season, the Billies are in the midst of the best season in recent history.

“It’s crazy. The past couple of years we’ve been pretty bad, not so hot, losing streaks actually towards the ends of the seasons, but it feels good to finally have some chemistry going,” senior forward Mitchell Kiebala said.

“It feels great to be on a hot streak,” senior defenseman CJ Wehr said. “I haven’t felt that before for South hockey, but now that we’re going we hope not to slow down.”

The Billies transformation from a losing team over the past few seasons to a winning team this year was a drastic one, but one that didn’t come in the blink of an eye. This team has played together for years, and this season, everything finally came together.

“I think everyone’s just meshing this year,” Carey said. “We all get together pretty well, we’re talking to each other, the chemistry is better. We’ve been playing with each other for the past couple of years so right now it’s starting to click.”

“Team bonding, the boys have been playing hockey together for years, we go way back,” senior center Leonard Higgins said.

“Just from our spaghetti dinners, more involved in the group chats, everyone is just hanging out with each other more and more,” Wehr said.

“Chemistry kind of says it all. Without chemistry, we can’t pass with each other, you can’t really work as a team, defense and forwards won’t communicate as well,” Kiebala said. “Chemistry just helps everything all around.”

The Billies return to the ice on Sunday as they look to go 5-0 in division play when they host Kenmore East at 7:40 pm.