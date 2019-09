BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The start time of the University at Buffalo’s game against Temple on September 21st, at UB Stadium has been announced as 3:30pm. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

The Bulls (1-1) are coming off an impressive showing in a loss to nationally ranked Penn State in Happy Valley. UB heads to Liberty this Saturday for a 6pm showdown with the Flames.