Texans talk about Bills postgame

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills posted a 40-0 shutout victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Here’s what Texans head coach David Culley and Houston players had to say about the Bills performance after the game.

“Bottom line is we didn’t play good football,” Texans head coach David Culley said. “We had some issues, but that team on the other side, they played very well. That’s a very good football team.”

Culley on the decision to go for it on 4th and goal instead of kicking a field goal following the Josh Allen interception:

“We’re playing a football team that 3 points aren’t going to do it when you’re playing this team. You gotta put up 7s against this team. The 3 points wouldn’t be enough, so we went for the 7s.”

The Texans had a few players that were out for the game due to sickness, as well as two that were placed on the COVID protocol list. But Culley says even with the sick players, the Bills outplayed them:

“Sickness didn’t have anything to do with this game. We got our butts whipped,” Culley said.

“They’re a good football team across the field, but when you play like we did, it’s tough to win,” Texans quarterback Davis Mills said.

“We didn’t come to play. Buffalo had our card, it’s embarrassing when you lose how we lost.”

Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill: “That’s one of the most embarrassing losses I’ve ever had, that’s for sure.”