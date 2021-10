Niagara Fall, N.Y. (WIVB) - With the date now set, business owners in Niagara Falls are getting ready to welcome Canadian customers for the first time in more than a year and a half. Starting November 8th, vaccinated Canadians can drive or walk over the borders into the U.S.

"My first pandemic, didn't know what to expect, but I didn't think it was going to take this long. It went from two weeks, to a month to over a year," said Bill Olesiuk, who owns the Craft Kitchen and Bar on 3rd street in the Falls.