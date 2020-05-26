The Sabres 2019-2020 season is officially over

Buffalo Sabres’ Jack Eichel plays during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres 2019-2020 season is officially over.

When the NHL starts back up, it will go straight to the playoffs but include 24 teams. The Sabres are not one of those 24 teams.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced on Tuesday when 2019-2020 season will resume, it will not continue the regular season but rather the playoffs with 12 teams from the Eastern and Western conference will make it based on points percentage.

The top four teams in each conference ranked by points percentage will play round-robin tournaments to decide seeding.

The rest of the 16 teams will play a best-of-five series called the qualifying round. Winners advance to the “first-round”.

This is now the ninth straight season the Sabres have not made the postseason. With this format, they were the first team out in the East. Montreal was the last team to make the cut in the Eastern conference.

New Jersey, Ottawa and Detroit also join Buffalo as the rest of the teams in the Eastern conference that did not make the playoffs.

The seven teams in the league that did not make it will enter the draft lottery which includes the Sabres.

The NHL’s season paused on March 12th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.