The waiting game is finally over for St. Joe’s baseball

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2021 St. Joe’s baseball team is completely different than the 2019 Marauders team that made it to the Georgetown Cup championship game. But with a team chock full of knockout pitchers and a group of guys that have been waiting to get back out on the field for two years now, the sky is the limit for the Marauders this season.

“It’s unbelievable. I wouldn’t have thought my last game in a high school game would be the be the Georgetown Cup. I was a freshman, I just got called up and I was watching from the bench. I was amazed,” junior catcher Thomas Zwirecki said. “Who would’ve thought it would be two years later? But you know what, we’re glad it’s here and I think we’re ready to go.”

“None of these guys were on the varsity except for my catcher Tom who was just a call up as a freshman. These guys, their anticipation, I think there is some nervousness with that anticipation, because they didn’t make the normal climb up. There was a lost year in there. And when you think about it, these kids are 15, 16, 17 years old and they lost one full year of activities, so for them to be excited, it doesn’t even tell the story,” St. Joe’s head coach Paul Nasca.

“There’s a lot of kids who are really great friends. Some of these kids played hockey together so they’ve played a sport together and they developed that bond so to see that and see some of the older kids who have played a sport be able to lead the younger guys who are out here for the first time, it’s something that certainly warms my heart as a coach to see those older kids take the younger guys through their paces.”

The two years off the field have made the anticipation for the first game just that much better for the Marauders. With opening day just three days away, the guys just can’t stop expressing how ready to go they really are.

“If I had one word to describe it, I’d say hungry,” Zwirecki said. “We’re just hungry and ready to go.”

“We’re a little nervous, we haven’t been on the field in an actual game setting in a while, but we’re pumped and we’re ready to go,” senior second baseman Tristan Weigand said.

“It’s been real tough to wait, but this is the most ready we’ve been in a while,” Zwirecki said. “We’ve put work in since October, we’ve worked through the winter, I think that’s all I have to say. We’re just ready to go.”

“A lot of pressure build up for these two years but we’re excited, we’re about to jump out, get ready to go, ready for Sunday,” Weigand said.

Sunday’s opening day matchup is a rematch of the 2019 Georgetown Cup between St. Joe’s and St. Mary’s. The Marauders host the Lancers on Sunday at 2 pm and again on Monday at 4:30 pm.