Thompson nets game-winner in shootout, Sabres top Wild 3-2

Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens (24) hugs right wing Tage Thompson (72) after Thompson scored the winning goal in a shootout during an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – They only needed one, and Tage Thompson delivered. The Sabres center was the final participant in the shootout, and with the score tied, he sent the winning shot home, and sent the Minnesota Wild home with a loss.

It capped off a solid performance in the latter half of the game, where the Sabres scored the game-tying goal in the 3rd period to send it to overtime. Mark Pysyk tied it roughly 12 minutes into the 3rd, making it 2-2.

Buffalo held tight with Minnesota all night, only allowing one goal in the first period, and another goal in the second. Jon Merrill and Kirill Kaprizov scored the Minnesota goals respectively. Merrill’s came in the first period. It was the only score of the opening stanza, and the Wild had a 1-0 lead going into first intermission.

Dylan Cozens tied the game up in the second on a redirect from a shot off the stick of Henri Jokiharju. Kaprizov gave the Wild the lead again later in the second, and Pysyk’s 3rd period goal tied it.

Neither team scored in OT, and each of the first five shooters missed their shots in the shootout. Thompson scored the only goal, and that gave the Sabres the win.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen earned his second straight win, and his second since being called up from Rochester. He stopped 30 of the 32 shots faced.

Buffalo moves to 10-15-4 with their second straight win of the season. They face the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road Friday at 7 p.m.