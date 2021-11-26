Thompson scores two goals, Sabres top Canadiens 4-1

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell (80) celebrates with right wing Tage Thompson (72) after Thompson’s goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A day after the Bills bounced back with a win against the Saints, the Sabres bounced back in their own way with a 4-1 victory over the visiting Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson netted two goals for the second time this week.

Thompson opened the scoring in the first period, putting the Sabres on the board 1-0. Montreal responded with a goal late in the first to tie it up and send it into first intermission knotted up.

That’s as close as Montreal would get the rest of the night, as the Sabres scored three unanswered goals in the final two periods. Their first goal came when Cody Eakin took a Vinnie Hinostroza pass just outside the crease. It was an easy shot, and the Sabres led 2-1. Later in the second, Buffalo took a 3-1 lead while on the penalty kill. A puck bounced off the skate of a Montreal player, that allowed Eakin and Kyle Okposo to go on an odd-man rush to the other end. Okposo’s first shot didn’t go, but his rebound attempt scored, and it was now 3-1.

Thompson added his second goal of the night in the third period to make it 4-1. The Sabres held on from there to take the win.

Buffalo moves to 8-10-2 and will face the Detroit Red Wings on the road Saturday night at 7 p.m.