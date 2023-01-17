(WIVB) — Three Buffalo Beauts and a Niagara Falls native were among the selections for the Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Game, the league announced Tuesday.

Beauts forward Mikayla Grant-Mentis, along with defensemen Dominique Kremer and Antonia Matzka were selected for the game. Grant-Mentis is second on the team in points, with eight on two goals and six assists in 10 games.

In addition, Niagara Falls native Olivia Zafuto was selected for the game. Zafuto, a defenseman for the Boston Pride, has three goals and three assists in 13 games this season. Zafuto was originally drafted by Buffalo in 2018 but ended up playing overseas in Sweden before signing with Boston last off-season.

They are among the 45 players selected for the game, which will be divided into three teams — American, Canadian and an international team — to play in a round robin in Toronto on January 29 in Toronto.

The game starts at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.